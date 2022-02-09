ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $815 million-$835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.39 million.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.10-3.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

ESE opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average of $86.15. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

