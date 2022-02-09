ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILX) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILX) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 2,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38.
