Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.08

Shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.08 and traded as high as $35.47. Euroseas shares last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 143,929 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 47.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Euroseas Ltd. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 1,194.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 2,272.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter worth $205,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter worth $224,000. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

