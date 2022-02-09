Everest (ID) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everest has a total market cap of $28.36 million and $443,998.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00048992 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.07 or 0.07065176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00052438 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,342.84 or 0.99745060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00054870 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.