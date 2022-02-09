EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO Sells $61,200.00 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $61,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Brandon Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, John Brandon Wagner sold 1,368 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $21,888.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, John Brandon Wagner sold 1,757 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $28,112.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,799 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $58,428.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,504. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $457.07 million, a PE ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVER. Oppenheimer cut their price target on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, cut their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 332,492 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 311,561 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 274,176 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,990,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 257,252 shares in the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

