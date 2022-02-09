eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 229.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117,835 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in eXp World were worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,093,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,502,000 after buying an additional 213,817 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 48,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPI opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $214,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeff Whiteside sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $42,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 444,300 shares of company stock worth $14,458,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

