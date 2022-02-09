F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total transaction of $557,443.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.98, for a total transaction of $208,379.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,061 shares of company stock worth $3,578,743. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $635,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64,773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $220,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,731 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.63. 7,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,263. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

