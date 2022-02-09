F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $610 million-$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $692.29 million.F5 Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

FFIV stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,263. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.31 and its 200-day moving average is $215.98.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.69.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.46, for a total transaction of $551,730.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,743. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

