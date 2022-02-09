fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). fastjet Plc (FJET.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55,603,588 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.01.
fastjet Plc (FJET.L) Company Profile (LON:FJET)
Read More
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for fastjet Plc (FJET.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fastjet Plc (FJET.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.