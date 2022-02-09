Fastly (FSLY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Fastly has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $119.95. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.93.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 9,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $463,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $348,185.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,204 shares of company stock worth $2,745,601. 10.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fastly stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 11.55% of Fastly worth $802,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

