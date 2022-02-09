Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Increased by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,450,000 after buying an additional 973,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,660,000 after buying an additional 375,933 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,396,000 after buying an additional 81,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after buying an additional 2,081,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. Citigroup cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

NYSE FIS opened at $111.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.29. The company has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

