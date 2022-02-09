Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,652,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452,095 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $791,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.
Fifth Third Bancorp Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.
