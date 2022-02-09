FIL Ltd Acquires 140,700 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

FIL Ltd grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 661,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,700 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $110,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 77.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 956,873 shares of company stock worth $170,953,150. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $162.26 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.73.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.