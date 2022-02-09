FIL Ltd Acquires 5,754 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,604,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $120,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPX. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth $167,076,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,771,000 after purchasing an additional 894,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,119,000 after buying an additional 768,391 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $24,820,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.