FIL Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,881,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,809 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Denbury were worth $132,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter valued at about $238,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEN. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denbury has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.42.

DEN opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.84. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

