FIL Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 41.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,844,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,313,200 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $80,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $52.80.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

