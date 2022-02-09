FIL Ltd Purchases 95,075 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FIL Ltd increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 912,251 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 95,075 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $100,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,776 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.79 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.