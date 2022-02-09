FIL Ltd Sells 2,226,687 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,108,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,226,687 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $90,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after buying an additional 120,064 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 35.2% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,055.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 161,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 153,839 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.05.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $290.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

