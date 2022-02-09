FIL Ltd Sells 72,333 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,092,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,333 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $85,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,177,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,586,000 after buying an additional 40,998 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $148.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.04.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

