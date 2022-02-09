Financial Advisory Service Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $266.49 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $240.46 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.40.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

