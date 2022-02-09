Financial Advisory Service Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $100.82 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

