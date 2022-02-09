Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $803,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,315 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,249,134,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,539,372,000 after buying an additional 177,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.2% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,596,125,000 after purchasing an additional 175,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

NFLX stock opened at $403.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $535.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $579.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.