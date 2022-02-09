Financial Advisory Service Inc. Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $425,280,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after purchasing an additional 450,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 774.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 475,044 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,960,000 after buying an additional 420,728 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST opened at $521.15 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.26. The company has a market capitalization of $231.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.