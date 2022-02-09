Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 247 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,076.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VSS stock opened at $127.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.58 and a twelve month high of $142.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.53.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.