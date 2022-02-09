Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 55,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.
Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $174.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.14. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $158.50 and a 12-month high of $193.31.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.