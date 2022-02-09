Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 55,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $174.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.14. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $158.50 and a 12-month high of $193.31.

