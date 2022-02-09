Financial Analysis: Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Kopin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kopin and Ultra Clean’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $40.13 million 6.32 -$4.41 million ($0.09) -30.55 Ultra Clean $1.40 billion 1.62 $77.60 million $2.24 22.55

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Clean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kopin and Ultra Clean, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ultra Clean 0 0 6 0 3.00

Ultra Clean has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.65%. Given Ultra Clean’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than Kopin.

Volatility & Risk

Kopin has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Clean has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and Ultra Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -19.10% -14.90% -10.16% Ultra Clean 5.20% 21.84% 9.93%

Summary

Ultra Clean beats Kopin on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kopin

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment. The company was founded by John C.C. Fan on April 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity. The SSB segment provides part cleaning, coating and analytical expertise, to IDM and OEM customers. The company was founded in November 2002 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

