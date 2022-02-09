Financial Insights Inc. Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.6% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $58,198,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.10.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,991 shares of company stock worth $6,064,404 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.83 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

