First Foundation Advisors Acquires 1,817 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,512,492. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $149.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

