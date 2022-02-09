First Foundation Advisors Acquires 938 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,887,000 after buying an additional 4,395,168 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after buying an additional 2,763,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,491,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,236 shares of company stock worth $2,708,322. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Shares of ADI traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,157. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

