First Foundation Advisors Has $1.56 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 29.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Cintas were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 97.2% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,576,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 4.0% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cintas by 34,580.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

CTAS traded up $7.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $390.91. 124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,860. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $321.39 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $415.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

