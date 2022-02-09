First Foundation Advisors Increases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Sysco were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.