First Foundation Advisors Increases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 32,811.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $1,018,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 81,591 shares of company stock valued at $12,743,621. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SWKS traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,974. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.72 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

