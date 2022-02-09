First Foundation Advisors Lowers Holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 692,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,795 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned 1.45% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,139,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 86,772 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 16,775.0% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 468,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 22,802 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock remained flat at $$5.40 during trading on Wednesday. 77,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,681. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.1179 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. This is a positive change from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

