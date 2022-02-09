First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.46. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $113,443.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $58,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,880 shares of company stock worth $192,148 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 52.73%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

