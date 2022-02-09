First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Insider Sprott Mining Inc. Sells 500,000 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.49, for a total value of C$8,743,886.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,225,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$458,621,061.48.

Sprott Mining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total value of C$13,155,500.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Sprott Mining Inc. sold 500,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total value of C$8,951,912.50.

TSE:FR opened at C$13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of C$3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$11.87 and a 52 week high of C$25.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.63.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

