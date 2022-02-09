First Manhattan Co. Buys 16,877 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,877 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.24% of Howard Hughes worth $11,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 20.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 13.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,017,000 after buying an additional 133,489 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 34.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

HHC stock opened at $94.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.32. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

