First Manhattan Co. Has $10.07 Million Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Range Resources worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 818,687 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,504,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 759,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,894,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $132,317,000 after acquiring an additional 700,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RRC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Range Resources stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

