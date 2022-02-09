First Manhattan Co. Has $13.68 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,398 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in FedEx by 240.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 8.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $243.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.34. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

