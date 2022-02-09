First Manhattan Co. Purchases 174,700 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $23,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,166 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 235,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in REGENXBIO by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 204,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,361,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,688,000 after acquiring an additional 160,702 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.92. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

In other news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

