First Manhattan Co. Purchases 20,032 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,032 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $27,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,423,000 after purchasing an additional 867,494 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,218,000 after purchasing an additional 130,361 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,479,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,523,000 after purchasing an additional 533,785 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,292,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

BEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -174.29%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

