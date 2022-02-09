First Manhattan Co. Trims Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,166,000 after purchasing an additional 141,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,874,000 after purchasing an additional 242,981 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,887,000 after buying an additional 61,774 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $172.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $173.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.86. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Several research firms have commented on TRV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,885,413. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.