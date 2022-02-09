First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock Price Down 2.6%

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)’s share price fell 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.34 and last traded at $41.34. 98 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 23,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $742.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

