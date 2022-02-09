First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 562 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $137,672,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 475,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at about $40,270,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at about $31,069,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 195,304.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 224,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $95.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.32 and its 200-day moving average is $83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $336,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,603 shares of company stock worth $2,803,990 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

