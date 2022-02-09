First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $431,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WASH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

WASH opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.64. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96. The firm has a market cap of $998.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 31.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.