First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,900 Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NMM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. 43.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NMM stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.11. The company has a market cap of $584.89 million, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $36.46.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.15 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 67.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

