First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 63,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 43,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.08. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $58.17.

