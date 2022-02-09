First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New $274,000 Investment in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 49.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 25.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 91,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 32.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,980 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Exelixis stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $859,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,996. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

