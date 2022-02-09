First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 133.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFAX opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.10. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $87.58.

