First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,384 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $104,907,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,828,000 after acquiring an additional 769,962 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after acquiring an additional 322,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,520,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,932,000 after acquiring an additional 313,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,695,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,813,000 after acquiring an additional 290,092 shares during the last quarter.
LMBS stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $51.58.
