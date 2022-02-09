FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCFS stock traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $75.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,332. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $61.08 and a 52 week high of $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCFS shares. TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FirstCash stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.